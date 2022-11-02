Rishi Sunak grilled by Ian Blackford about benefits and pensions

Rishi Sunak was pressed by Ian Blackford to give a “simple answer” about whether benefits and pensions will rise with inflation.

During PMQs on Wednesday (2 November) the SNP Westminster leader told Mr Sunak that “people don’t need to hear any more spin about compassionate conservativism.”

“People just need a straight answer to a simple question. Will he keep his promise and lift benefits and pensions in line with inflation?”

The prime minister said it wouldn’t be right to discuss the policy before the chancellor’s Autumn statement.

