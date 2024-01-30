Rishi Sunak makes pastry confession as he opens up on intermittent fasting

Rishi Sunak admitted he loves a sugar pastry as a treat as he opened up his intermittent fasting.

The Prime Minister revealed he typically doesn’t eat on a Monday to combat his “weakness for sugary things”.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (30 January), Mr Sunak said he starts the week with the “best intentions” as his demanding job means he now doesn’t get to exercise as much as he used to.

Mr Sunak told presenters Rylan Clark and Rochelle Humes that he was already on his second pastry of the day, after sampling some chicken from the This Morning kitchen.