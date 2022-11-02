Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer exchange blows over immigration policy

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer exchanged blows in a firey debate over immigration policy during PMQs on Wednesday, 2 November.

The prime minister ridiculed the Labour Party for a lack of strategy, remarking: “You can’t attack a plan if you don’t have a plan.”

Sir Keir then laid into the Rwanda migration scheme, saying: “It cost the taxpayer £140million and rising. The number of people deported to Rwanda is zero. since then 30,000 have crossed the channel in small boats. It’s not working.”

Mr Sunak mocked Labour for indecisiveness over whether it wants immigration “to be higher or lower.”

