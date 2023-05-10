Starmer accuses Sunak of ‘smiling his way through cost of living crisis’

Sir Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of “smiling his way through the cost of living crisis” as he attacked the prime minister during a session of PMQs.

“This is the price of having a tired, worn out government, fronted by a prime minister who boasts he’s never had a working-class friend,” the Labour leader said.

“He’s smiling his way through the cost of living crisis, gloating about success while waiting lists grow. He’s pretending that crime, housebuilding and schools are all doing just fine while handing the country 24 tax rises, all with his name on.”

