Rishi Sunak and Laura Kuenssberg clash over taxes ahead of Tory party conference

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak clashed with BBC journalist and presenter Laura Kuenssberg during a heated discussion on cutting taxes on Sunday morning.

Telling viewers the “best thing” he can do for the British people is to “half inflation”, Ms Kuenssberg cut in and said: “Well, inflation isn’t a tax, it’s a feature in the economy”.

Wanting to quiz Mr Sunak on Micheal Gove’s calls to cut taxes ahead of the next General Election, Mr Sunak stopped the presenter and said: “This is really important, I completely disagree with you. Inflation is a tax.”

Mr Sunak then explained how his party is “making good progress” in cutting inflation, adding that it is inflation “making people poorer”.

Ms Kuenssberg repeatedly tells him: “You’ve made the point.”