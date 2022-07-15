Rishi Sunak revealed that he thought "enough was enough" when he decided to resign from Boris Johnson's government, during the first Tory leadership debate on Channel 4 on Friday (15 July).

"Of course I've had disagreements with the prime minister in private," Mr Sunak said.

Mr Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, and Liz Truss are all vying for the top spot.

The candidates' performance in the debate on Friday could influence the way Conservative MPs vote in the next leadership ballot on Monday (18 July).

