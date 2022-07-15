Matt Hancock praises Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak's 'modest background'

Matt Hancock praised Rishi Sunak’s “modest background” and “success” during an endorsement for the former chancellor’s bid to become prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

The former health secretary said: “[Sunak] wants to make sure others can have the same life he did.”

Mr Sunak grew up in Southampton, before attending a private school and later studying at Oxford University and Stanford University.

Mr Hancock’s comments came days after a resurfaced documentary clip captured Mr Sunak suggesting he doesn’t have any “working class friends”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.