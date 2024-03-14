Rishi Sunak rules out general election on 2 May

The prime minister has definitively ruled out a general election on May 2nd, a date that coincides with local and mayoral elections.

“We’ve got elections for police and crime commissioners, for local councils, for mayors across the country, they’re important elections. That’s what I’m focussed on” Rishi Sunak said to ITV News.

After Sunak dismissed the possibility of a May 2nd election, the presenters suggested November as a potential alternative, but Sunak offered no confirmation.

This follows a recent poll by More in Common, seen by The Independent, revealing that four out of ten voters want an election to take place within the coming weeks.