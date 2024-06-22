Sunak accuses Farage of ‘playing into Putin’s hands’ with Ukraine comments

Rishi Sunak has accused Nigel Farage of “playing into [Vladimir] Putin’s hands” with his claim that the West provoked Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Reform UK leader claimed “we provoked this war” in a BBC Panorama interview, while drawing a link between Nato and European Union expansion in recent decades and the conflict in eastern Europe.

Mr Farage's claim was "completely wrong," the prime minister told reporters on Saturday, 22 June.

“This is a man [Mr Putin] who deployed nerve agent on the streets of Britain, who is doing deals with countries like North Korea, and this kind of appeasement is dangerous for Britain’s security, the security of our allies that rely on us, and only emboldens Putin further," Mr Sunak added.