Rishi Sunak visits Parliament Buildings during Northern Ireland trip

Rishi Sunak visits Parliament Buildings at Stormont, Belfast, during a trip to Northern Ireland on Monday, 5 February.

The prime minister arrived in Belfast on Sunday ahead of a meeting with Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill, who made history by becoming the first nationalist first minister at Stormont.

Mr Sunak was welcomed by Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly Edwin Poots, and the UK’s Secretary for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris at Stormont.

He will meet First Minister O’Neill, and will be joined by Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar later today.