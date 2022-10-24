Graham Brady confirms Sunak as new prime minister after Mordaunt drops out of race

Rishi Sunak has been announced as the next prime minister - the third of 2022 - after Penny Mordaunt failed to force a leadership contest.

Mr Sunak, a former chancellor under Boris Johnson, had been heavy favourite to replace Liz Truss following her resignation last Thursday.

Announcing his decision to run for the Tory leadership over the weekend, he vowed to “fix the economy” and “deliver for the country”.

Sir Graham Brady confirmed on Monday that he had received only one valid nomination - from Mr Sunak.

