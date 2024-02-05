Rishi Sunak has accepted a £1,000 bet from Piers Morgan that deportation flights to Rwanda will be up and running before the General Election.

The TalkTV host told the Prime Minister: “I'll bet you £1,000 to a refugee charity, you don't get anybody on those planes before the election. Will you take that bet?”

Mr Sunak shook hands with the TV host to seal the deal and stressed he is “working incredibly hard to get the people on the planes”.

He also said Rwanda is part of an “overall plan” that is “working”.

