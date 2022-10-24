Rishi Sunak has won the Tory leadership race to become the UK’s next prime minister.

He replaces Liz Truss - the shortest-serving UK PM - who resigned last week after just 44 days in the role.

It comes after Boris Johnson pulled out of the race late on Sunday night.

The former chancellor beat leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt after receiving the backing of over 180 Tory MPs to Mordaunt’s 27.

So, where does the new prime minister stand on matters including the economy, soaring energy costs, immigration, and war in Europe?