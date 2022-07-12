Dominic Raab has endorsed Rishi Suank for prime minister, suggesting his colleague is someone who “makes things happen”.

Tory MPs have started to speak publically about who they’re backing to become the party’s next leader, with Mr Raab speaking at a press conference on Tuesday (12 July).

“Rishi’s values are our values and he’s always had the courage of his convictions,” the deputy prime minister said.

“Rishi is someone who makes things happen.”

Any candidate hoping to become the next Conservative Party leader will need the backing of at least 20 MPs to make it onto the ballot.

