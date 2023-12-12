There were loud shouts of “aye” after Rishi Sunak’s Safety of Rwanda Bill passed its second reading on Tuesday, 12 December, in the House of Commons.

The prime minister’s new planned legislation would deem Rwanda safe in British law after the original bill was struck down as unlawful by the Supreme Court.

MPs approved the Safety of Rwanda Bill at its second reading by 313 votes to 269, majority 44.

Mr Sunak’s win came after five separate groups of right-wing Conservative MPs decided they could not support the Safety of Rwanda Bill at its second reading.