Rishi Sunak vows to create ‘safe’ culture for women in anti-social behavior crackdown

Rishi Sunak has promised Britain that he will endeavour to create a “culture where women are safe in their communities.”

The pledge is one of five the prime minister made during his first address of 2023 outlining the foundations of his government.

Mr Sunak said “we have to stop violence against women and girls,” and that men will have to take responsibility to make women feel secure.

It is part of an overall crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Speaking in Stratford, he said, “all the regeneration in the world won’t mean anything unless people feel safe.”

