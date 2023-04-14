Watch: Rishi Sunak says ‘100 per cent’ of women do not have a penis

Rishi Sunak has declared that ‘100 per cent’ of women don’t have a penis.

The prime minister weighed-in on the transgender rights debate during a new interview, shortly after opponent Keir Starmer insisted it was ‘99.9 per cent’.

“We should always have compassion and understanding and tolerance for those who are thinking about changing their gender”, he told Conservative Home.

“But when it comes to these issues of protecting women’s rights and women’s spaces, I think the issue of biological sex is fundamentally important.”

