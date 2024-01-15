Strikes in Yemen were a ‘last resort’, Sunak insists

Strikes in Yemen were a “last resort” designed to “restore stability” in the region, Rishi Sunak said on Monday (15 January).

The prime minister’s comments came after the RAF joined US allies in targeting Houthi locations last week as part of allied efforts to ensure international cargo vessels can freely navigate the vital shipping route in the Red Sea.

The Iran-backed militants who support Gaza ruler Hamas in the Palestinian group’s war against Israel, claims it targeted ships with links to Tel Aviv.

“It was a last resort. It came after the end of exhaustive diplomatic activity including a UN Security Council,” Mr Sunak said.