Rishi Sunak pays tribute to Zelensky in G7 closing speech

Rishi Sunak paid tribute to Zelensky in his G7 closing speech during a “pivotal moment” for peace, freedom and democracy.

The UK’s prime minister said that G7 “allies and friends” leave Hiroshima “more united than ever.”

Mr Sunak announced training for Ukrainian pilots is due to start this summer.

He added: “We have made a real breakthrough at this summit, thanks to President Biden’s support for an international coalition to provide F-16 jets.”

