This is the moment Rishi Sunak tells factory workers in Burnley that they will see more money in their wage slip following a tax cut to National Insurance.

The Prime Minister visited workers at the VEKA factory, a uPVC window system manufacturer, in Burnley on Monday (8 January), to tell them about the tax cuts.

Mr Sunak explained how the new cut to the rate of national insurance, means that someone on an average salary of £35,000 a year will get a £450 tax cut.

One worker responded by saying “Lovely”, which was met with a round of laughter by other workers.