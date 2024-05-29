Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump a ‘monster’ outside New York hush money trial

Robert De Niro branded Donald Trump a “monster” and claimed he “should not be allowed” to be US president again.

The actor arrived outside the New York courthouse on behalf of Joe Biden’s re-election campaign on Tuesday (28 May) as Mr Trump’s hush money trail nears conclusion.

In an interview with Sky News, the Oscar-winning actor accused Mr Trump of wanting to destroy the country.

The New York court is today hearing the closing arguments in the case where the former president is accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to the adult actress Stormy Daniels.