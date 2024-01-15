The Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police has issued an apology to grooming gang victims in Rochdale.

His apology comes following a report into grooming in the town found police failed to protect hundreds of young girls.

In a statement on Monday (15 January), Stephen Watson said: “It remains a matter of profound regret that victims of child sexual exploitation in Rochdale in the early 2000s were failed by Greater Manchester Police – to them, I apologise.”

Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham said the report into grooming in Rochdale was “hard to read”.