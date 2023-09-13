Roman Kemp has urged the government to offer more mental health support in schools across the country.

Kemp told Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls that he’s asked for a change in target from the government who have said they’ll place support teams in 36 percent of schools.

He said: “To say to someone 36 percent of schools can receive that (help) where’s the hope there? There’s no hope.”

Kemp said the government hasn’t responded to him directly but said the above figure might move to 50 percent by 2025.

Kemp added: “If you had two children in front of you and each of them is saying that they are feeling this way, how do you decide who is going to get the help?”