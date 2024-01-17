Voter confronts Ron DeSantis over Dr. Seuss book removal

A voter confronted Ron DeSantis during a town hall in New Hampshire, over a Dr Seuss book being removed from a Florida library.

The Florida Governor was fielding questions at the Hampton town hall on Wednesday, 17 January.

An attendee mentioned that someone he knew had to remove a Dr Seuss book from a library, adding he wouldn’t vote for Mr DeSantis based on that.

“There’s pornographic books that are in the schools and we’ve empowered parents to object to that and to have it removed,” the Republican candidate said while defending the removal of texts from libraries.

He added that activists are trying to “create a reaction” by objecting to books being removed.

Florida school districts removed roughly 300 books last school year, including various LGBTQ memoirs and award-winning novels.