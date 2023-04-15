Moment protesters run on stage to disrupt Ron DeSantis speech

Protesters disrupted Ron DeSantis' speech at a Republican fundraiser in New Hampshire on Friday, 14 April, by running on stage.

Footage shows two people from the If Not Now group - an American Jewish movement opposing the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip - attempting to unfurl a banner on stage before being led away.

"Got to have a little spice in the speech, right," Mr DeSantis said as the protesters were apprehended.

