Watch: The emotional moment Rory McIlroy’s home club sees him win the Masters

This is the jubilant moment that golfer Rory McIlroy’s home club sees him win the Masters at Augusta National and complete the Grand Slam.

Five hours of sporting agony gave way to scenes of unbridled joy at Holywood Golf Club in Co Down, Northern Ireland.

Members watched the tournament in tense silence, before McIlroy sank his final shot and the crowd erupted into cheers.

Club president Tony Denvir said it was “absolutely unbelievable” for someone from Holywood to win the Masters: “It’s just incredible.”