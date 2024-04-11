Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

RSPCA launches For Every Kind campaign to ‘rethink animals’ in 200th year

02:00

Oliver Browning | Thursday 11 April 2024 10:25 BST

Shirley Ballas and other celebrities voice animals in new advert for RSPCA’s 200th year

The RSPCA has launched a new campaign urging people to care about the lives of every animal.

The “For Every Kind” movement encourages the public to carry out one million acts of kindness for animals to mark the charity’s 200th anniversary.

In a new advert, celebrities voice animals including a cow in a battery farm and a fox on the street, while singing Respect by Aretha Franklin.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, actor Brian Blessed and JLS singer JB Gill are among the ad’s stars.

Ballas, an ambassador for the charity, said the campaign sends an “important message” about respecting animals.

Up next

Chants of ‘shame on you’ as Tennessee Senate votes on arming teachers

00:30

Chants of ‘shame on you’ as Tennessee Senate votes on arming teachers

Watch: Police make sinister discovery in drug dealer’s car

00:26

Watch: Police make sinister discovery in drug dealer’s car

Arizona governor calls state’s new ban on abortion ‘outrageous’

00:42

Arizona governor calls state’s new ban on abortion ‘outrageous’

Masked gang attack police and cut through takeaway cash machine

01:26

Masked gang attack police and cut through takeaway cash machine

Editor’s Picks

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

36:50

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

More Editor’s Picks
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

37:41

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

43:16

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

On The Ground

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

More On The Ground
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

05:45

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

05:34

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

05:53

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

Trapped in the care system

04:53

Trapped in the care system

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

11:34

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

11:49

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

14:24

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

More Binge Watch
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’

14:19

Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’

What TV and film to watch in 2024

17:13

What TV and film to watch in 2024

The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch

10:32

The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch

Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching

42:24

Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching

Music Box

Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box

03:11

Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box

Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’

04:08

Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

03:04

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box

02:44

Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box

More Music Box
Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

03:57

Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

03:50

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box

04:11

Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box

Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box

05:27

Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box

Travel Smart

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Find your perfect seasonal city break

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

More Travel Smart
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

07:22

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

Love Lives

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

36:50

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

37:41

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

43:16

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

18:59

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

More Love Lives
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

01:37

Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’

33:36

Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’

Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump

01:10

Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump

Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’

44:28

Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’

You Ask The Questions

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

08:49

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

06:38

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

03:39

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

06:50

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

More You Ask The Questions
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

06:07

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

04:48

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

Sport

Klopp warns ‘only great teams left in Europa League’ ahead of Atalanta

00:46

Klopp warns ‘only great teams left in Europa League’ ahead of Atalanta

Grand National: Jockey Club director on three major safety changes

00:39

Grand National: Jockey Club director on three major safety changes

Ryan Reynolds watches Wrexham on green screen while shooting new film

00:28

Ryan Reynolds watches Wrexham on green screen while shooting new film

Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock makes Paris pledge ahead of retirement

00:40

Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock makes Paris pledge ahead of retirement

More Sport
Guardiola proud of City’s Bernabeu performance after thrilling draw

02:16

Guardiola proud of City’s Bernabeu performance after thrilling draw

Mikel Arteta expresses the biggest lesson from 2-2 draw against Bayern

00:49

Mikel Arteta expresses the biggest lesson from 2-2 draw against Bayern

Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card mocked by Saudi Pro League rivals

00:35

Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card mocked by Saudi Pro League rivals

Champions League: Guardiola calls on Man City to ‘punish’ Real Madrid

01:02

Champions League: Guardiola calls on Man City to ‘punish’ Real Madrid

Climate

Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train

00:47

Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train

Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage

00:35

Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage

London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour

00:34

London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour

US children takeover weather forecasts to call for climate action

01:27

US children takeover weather forecasts to call for climate action

More Climate
First day of spring dampened by lake-effect snow blanketing New York

00:29

First day of spring dampened by lake-effect snow blanketing New York

Iraq: Mudslides rush down roads as city of Duhok suffers severe floods

01:19

Iraq: Mudslides rush down roads as city of Duhok suffers severe floods

Watch: Volcano erupts in Iceland spewing bright orange lava into air

00:31

Watch: Volcano erupts in Iceland spewing bright orange lava into air

Homes flattened as tornado rips through Ohio’s Logan County

00:41

Homes flattened as tornado rips through Ohio’s Logan County

Culture

Exclusive: Challengers writer reveals which tennis stars inspired film

00:35

Exclusive: Challengers writer reveals which tennis stars inspired film

Exclusive: Zendaya on transforming into tennis star for Challengers

00:30

Exclusive: Zendaya on transforming into tennis star for Challengers

Challengers: Zendaya reveals she plays her most ‘cruel’ character yet

01:26

Challengers: Zendaya reveals she plays her most ‘cruel’ character yet

Joker 2 trailer teases look at Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga romance

02:24

Joker 2 trailer teases look at Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga romance

More Culture
Louis Tomlinson makes rare comment on Harry Styles ‘romance’ rumours

01:11

Louis Tomlinson makes rare comment on Harry Styles ‘romance’ rumours

Ringo Starr announces first single from new EP ‘Crooked Boy’

01:38

Ringo Starr announces first single from new EP ‘Crooked Boy’

Robert Downey Jr hints at return to Marvel Cinematic Universe role

00:44

Robert Downey Jr hints at return to Marvel Cinematic Universe role

Listen: Amy Winehouse’s voice compared to actor portraying her in film

00:44

Listen: Amy Winehouse’s voice compared to actor portraying her in film