The RSPCA has launched a new campaign urging people to care about the lives of every animal.

The “For Every Kind” movement encourages the public to carry out one million acts of kindness for animals to mark the charity’s 200th anniversary.

In a new advert, celebrities voice animals including a cow in a battery farm and a fox on the street, while singing Respect by Aretha Franklin.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, actor Brian Blessed and JLS singer JB Gill are among the ad’s stars.

Ballas, an ambassador for the charity, said the campaign sends an “important message” about respecting animals.