RTE employees staged a protest outside the Irish national broadcaster’s headquarters over a scandal involving undisclosed payments totalling €345,000 to its highest-paid star Ryan Tubridy.

The broadcaster’s board has said that between 2017 and 2022, Tubridy received the series of payments above his annual published salary.

Dee Forbes, who has stepped down as director general, was “directly involved” in aspects of underwriting an agreement with a commercial partner for payments to the former Late Late Show host, interim deputy director-general Adrian Lynch said.

The Irish government has ordered an external review into governance and culture at the broadcaster.