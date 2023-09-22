Russell Brand floats media conspiracy over sex assault allegations in new video

Russell Brand said he has had a “distressing week” in a new video posted to his YouTube channel on Friday (22 September).

This comes six days after four women accused the comedian of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse in a joint investigation by Channel 4 and The Times published on 16 September.

Mr Brand strongly denies all accusations.

“I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information you’ve been presented with,” he said, before making baseless claims that he was being “censored” by the government’s Online Safety Bill and the Trusted News Initiative.

Since the investigation was published, the Met Police said it received an allegation of sexual assault against Russell Brand dating back to 2003.