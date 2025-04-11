Moment US ballerina Ksenia Karelina embraces fiancé as she returns from Russian jail

A US ballerina jailed for 12 years in Russia after donating $51 to a charity supporting Ukraine reunited with her fiancé in an emotional embrace as she landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Thursday, 10 April.

Ksenia Karelina was arrested in Yekaterinburg in February 2024 after returning to Russia to visit her family.

She was freed as part of a prisoner exchange between the US and Russia, negotiated between the CIA and senior Russian intelligence officials.

Footage showed her hugging her partner, professional boxer Chris van Heerden, after being released.