Russian recruitment advertisement appears on Chinese social media

A recruitment video from Russia's Defense Ministry has circulated on Chinese social media, showing men leaving their jobs to fight.

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of systematically recruiting people from China to fight its deadly war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president said two Chinese citizens were caught in Donetsk region, before claiming that there are more than 150 Chinese fighters currently among Russia’s ranks.

Beijing warned Kyiv and its allies not to make “irresponsible remarks” after previously decrying what it described as Mr Zelensky’s “baseless” claims that there were more fighters.