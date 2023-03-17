Footage shared by Vladimir Konstantinov, a Russian politician, shows schoolchildren learning how to use rifles and engage in hand-to-hand combat in a classroom in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Kindergarten pupils were among “more than 60 people engaged in martial arts [and] drill training,” the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Crimea said.

“An electronic shooting range was equipped in the institution for conducting shooting classes,” he added.

Russia is rolling out basic military training courses in secondary schools later this year, according to reports.

