Lavrov says Russia will turn to Asia for energy trade and ‘no longer rely’ on West

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov says his country will "no longer rely" on the West for energy trade.

He made the remark during the foreign ministers’ G20 meeting in New Delhi on Friday, 3 March.

Mr Lavrov was asked how the war in Ukraine has impacted the country's energy strategy at the Raisina Dialogue, a multilateral conference,

"We would not anymore rely on any partners in the west. We would not allow them to blow the pipelines again," he said.

