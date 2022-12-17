Top Ukrainian general says country is preparing for Russian invasion from the north

One of Ukraine's most senior military officers has said the country is 'preparing' for the likelihood of Russian attacks on the north.

Major General Andrii Kovalchuk spoke to Sky News, where he warned that the worst could be yet to come, but he's confident that Ukraine will come out on top.

"We are considering a possible offensive from Belarus at the end of February, maybe later," he said.

"It will no longer be the case that they [the Russians] will simply walk in, as was the case on 24 February (2022)."

