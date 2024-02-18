Wife of jailed Russian activist believes ‘many more’ prisoners’ lives in danger

The wife of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Vladamir Kara-Murza has admitted she believes ‘many more’ prisoners are in danger following the death of Alexei Navalny.

Evgenia Kara-Murza appeared on BBC News this morning (18 February), where she explained her suspicions were raised by her seemingly healthy husband collapsing in 2015.

“I’ve been sleeping with my phone since dreading yet another call of that sort”, she said. “I believe that my husband’s life is in danger as are lives of many other political prisoners... These people are kept behind bars, very often with serious medical conditions, with no proper medical treatment.”