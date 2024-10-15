This is the moment a Russian man is rescued out adrift at sea after 67 days in a tiny inflatable.

The man’s brother and nephew tragically died before rescuers arrived.

The man, named locally as Mikhail Pichugin, was rescued on Monday (14 October) by a fishing vessel off the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Mr Pichugin, 46, had set off to watch whales in the Sea of Okhotsk with his brother and nephew. They went missing after setting off on their way back to Sakhalin Island on 9 August. A rescue effort was launched but failed to locate them.

Pichugin weighed about 50 kilograms (110 pounds) when he was found, having lost half of his body weight, news reports said.