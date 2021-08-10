Troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have held joint military drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan.

The week-long war games involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.

Russia’s Central Military District chief, Col.-Gen. Alexander Lapin noted the games comes amid “the threat of penetration of radical terrorist groups”.

The drills, which were held at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, the troops practised action against invading militants.

Russian Su-25 attack jets dropped explosives on mock targets imitating militant vehicles.