Drone footage shows moment Russian naval ship attacked

Drone footage has captured the moment a Russian naval ship was damaged during an attack on the Black Seaport in Novorossiysk.

This video was allegedly recorded by a Ukrainian maritime kamikaze drone during its attack on the Russian naval base on Thursday night.

While Russia’s regional governor in Novorossiysk – near Crimea – insisted no damage was inflicted, the source told Reuters that the Olenegorsky Gornyak warship “received a serious breach and currently cannot conduct its combat missions”.