The US is working with the Polish government and Nato allies to “gather information” on missile reports, a state department spokesperson has said.

Vedant Patel took questions from reporters shortly after claims from a senior US intelligence official that Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two people, on Tuesday evening.

“We have seen these reports out of Poland and are working with the Polish government and our Nato partners to gather more information,” Mr Patel said.

“We can’t confirm the reports, or any of the details, at this time”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.