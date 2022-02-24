Protest against Ukraine attack erupts in Russian city of Yekaterinburg

Dozens of people gathered in the central square of Yekaterinburg on Thursday to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Protesters held posters and chanted “No to war!” as well as “Putin, resign!” as police were seen making several arrests.

Russian police have detained hundreds of people at anti-war protests that took place in 39 Russian cities across the country on Thursday, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.

The OVD-Info monitor, which has documented crackdowns on Russia’s opposition for years, said at least 705 arrests had been made as of 5.18pm GMT.

