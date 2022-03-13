Russian police arrest demonstrator protesting with blank sign

Russian police in Nizhny Novgorod arrested a demonstrator for protesting with a blank sign.

The woman holding the blank sign was protesting against the war Russia started against Ukraine, which is now in its third week.

Russian police arrested at least 756 people during demonstrations in 37 Russian cities since the conflict started, with almost half of them in the Russian capital, according to independent monitoring group OVD-Info.

