The Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday (26 December) Kyiv was seeking a peace summit by the end of February 2023 with Russia, preferably at the United Nations.

“They (Russia) regularly say that they are ready for negotiations, which is not true, because everything they do on the battlefield proves the opposite,” explained Mr Kubela.

When asked if Russia would be invited to a peace conference, the politician said the Soviet nation should first face prosecution for war crimes, adding it could “only be invited to this step in this way.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters.