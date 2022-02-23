Liz Truss has refused to rule out sanctions on Tory donors from Russia, suggesting that "nothing is off the table" when it comes to responding to Vladimir Putin's aggression.

Boris Johnson on Monday laid out the "first barrage" of sanctions against Moscow, targeting Russian banks and oligarchs.

When asked about whether any of those punishments will apply to "Tory donors", Ms Truss said she is not going to rule anything out.

"We are very clear that nothing is off the table in terms of who we are targeting," the foreign secretary said.

