Video: Russian tankers split in two by strong storms in Black Sea

Two Russian tankers have been severely damaged following a storm in the Black Sea.

This video, shot from inside one of the vessels on Sunday (15 December), appears to show part of a tanker ripped from the body of the craft, and sinking into the water.

At least one person has been killed, and an emergency rescue operation is underway to evacuate crews, Interfax news agency reports.

Interfax says the damage has resulted in an oil spill, citing Russia's Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot).

Russia has sent Mi-8 helicopters and rescue tugboats into the area.