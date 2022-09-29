Vladimir Putin to sign annexation of Ukrainian territories on Friday

It has been announced that Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony on Friday (September 29) to officially annex Ukrainian territories into Russia.

Making the statement on Thursday, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said agreements will be signed “with all four territories that held referendums and made corresponding requests to the Russian side”.

Elections were held in parts of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk, with members of the public asked to vote on the future of their land. These referendums were rejected by the West, with the UK refusing to acknowledge their outcomes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.