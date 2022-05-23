Biden says Russia has to pay ‘long-term price’ for ‘barbaric’ Ukraine invasion

Joe Biden believes Russia “has to pay a long-term price” for its “barbarism in Ukraine”.

Speaking from Japan on Monday (23 May) the US president also suggested China is “flirting with danger” over Taiwan, drawing a parallel between that situation and the one in eastern Europe.

“I believe what Putin is attempting to do is destroy the identity of Ukraine,” Mr Biden said.

“Russia has to pay a long-term price for that in terms of the sanctions that have been imposed.”

