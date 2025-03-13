Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy adviser complained in televised remarks on Thursday, 13 March, that a proposed ceasefire would grant a “temporary break for the Ukrainian military.”

Yuri Ushakov's comments came a day after his phone call with U.S. national security adviser Michael Waltz.

Mr Putin's aide said that Moscow wants a “long-term peaceful settlement that takes into account Moscow’s interests and concerns.”

Ushakov’s comments echoed Putin's, who has said a temporary ceasefire would benefit Ukraine and its Western allies.

Donald Trump said Wednesday that “it’s up to Russia now” as his administration presses Moscow to agree to the ceasefire.