Boris Johnson says Russia’s rival bid for Euro 2028 is ‘beyond satire’

Boris Johnson says Russia's interest in hosting Euro 2028 is "beyond satire" and "beyond comprehension".

The UK and Ireland, Russia and Turkey are interested in hosting the football tournament, Uefa has confirmed.

Until recently, it was believed the UK and Ireland's bid was uncontended, while Russian clubs and national teams are currently suspended by Fifa and Uefa because of the Ukraine war.

"All I can say is it is beyond satire that any football organisation... would want to give Russia, in the present circumstances, the right to host a tournament. It seems beyond comprehension," Mr Johnson said.

Sign up to our newsletters.