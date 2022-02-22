First train carrying Donbass residents arrives in Moscow amid Ukraine tensions

Instagram footage shows the first train carrying Donbass residents arriving in Moscow amid Ukrainetensions with Russia.

Social media footage from the governor of Russia’s Moscow region Andrey Vorobiev shows families looking elated as they arrive in the Russian capital away from the potential invasion.

Vladimir Putin’s decision to order the military into the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk held by rebels in eastern Ukraine prompted a wave of denunciation from global leaders, with many calling for action.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here