Liz Truss has warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the nation to step back from the "edge of a precipice".

The foreign secretary was speaking following a meeting with her Russian counterpart in Moscow last week.

"We are fully aware that there could be a Russian invasion almost immediately, that is why British citizens do need to leave Ukraine," Ms Truss said.

"But we are also pursuing a path of diplomacy and de-escalation."

